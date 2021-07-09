PARTLY FACETIOUS: The holy cows in Pakistan

“The Former First Daughter, when asked if a deal has been made by the party supremos, got angry…”

“She had daily exposure and then along comes Camilla Parker Bowles out of jail, read Uncle Shehbaz who is not daddy’s direct heir and then nothing - I mean who wouldn’t be upset.”

“But she said that we, as in the party, are not mad to make a deal after all the sacrifices.”

“What sacrifices? Their wealth is intact, daddy and brothers are in London; anyway you sure it wasn’t the royal we.”

“Excuse me?”

“Royalty uses we instead of I…I have it on good authority that this was a major source of angst against Meghan Markle by her detractors – she began using we instead of I the day her engagement to Prince Harry was announced…”

“Don’t be facetious; when did our Former First Daughter begin using the word we instead of I?”

“I reckon since daddy became the prime minister the third time around…before that we heard about her antics with teachers of her children but not…not…”

“Not at a federal level, just local level.”

“Ha ha, that’s right but you know when Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister many a journalist would say he is the prime minister only of local bodies and…”

“The Khan isn’t even that!”

“I have told you once I have told you hundreds of time - don’t compare apples and oranges!”

“Apples and oranges are seasonal fruits – they don’t apply to our party leaders – they can do whatever they want, say whatever they want, and people of this country just never stop voting for them…”

“That also applies to some other holy cows in this country…”

“All other holy cows have to perform before reaching a senior position – take the example of National Accountability Bureau Chairman – he had achieved a status, a standing before he was appointed.”

“I guess, but there is a change in our voting pattern you know – the people don’t want any single party to have a heavy mandak that may allow it to change the constitution….”

“Right, we have co-habitation in our politics as the French would put it.”

“Hmmm, and the only one who doesn’t know there is cohabitation is the party in power – Nawaz Sharif’s treatment of Zardari sahib in 2013-18 and The Khan’s treatment of his two opponents at present…”

“But Zardari sahib was known as the king of reconciliation…”

“Right, but don’t forget when in power he tried, unsuccessfully, to deseat Shehbaz Sharif…”

“Ha ha, that’s right.”

