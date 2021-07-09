Mufti Taqi Usmani survives another assassination attempt

KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar and former Federal Shariat Court judge Mufti Taqi Usmani escaped unharmed after a man allegedly pulled a knife on him at the Darul Uloom Korangi on Thursday morning.

In an audio message, Usmani has confirmed the incident saying that a man wanted to speak to him separately after Fajr prayers, and as he got up and went close to meet with him, the suspect pulled a knife out of his pocket, but was thwarted by those present on the occasion and was captured.

The suspect was later handed over to the authorities and investigation is under way to determine the facts and the suspect's motive, he said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Shahjahan Khan said the suspect had earlier asked for a meeting in private with Mufti Taqi to discuss a personal matter. He is being interrogated and that the incident is being investigated.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid called Mufti Taqi Usmani and inquired after his health. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail while expressing concern over the incident has directed the Karachi police chief to investigate the attack and submit a comprehensive report.

Mufti Usmani had survived an assassination attempt on his life back in 2019. But his police guard and a religious scholar were killed by armed men near Nipa flyover.

