ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mufti Taqi Usmani survives another assassination attempt

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar and former Federal Shariat Court judge Mufti Taqi Usmani escaped unharmed after a man allegedly pulled a knife on him at the Darul Uloom Korangi on Thursday morning.

In an audio message, Usmani has confirmed the incident saying that a man wanted to speak to him separately after Fajr prayers, and as he got up and went close to meet with him, the suspect pulled a knife out of his pocket, but was thwarted by those present on the occasion and was captured.

The suspect was later handed over to the authorities and investigation is under way to determine the facts and the suspect's motive, he said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Shahjahan Khan said the suspect had earlier asked for a meeting in private with Mufti Taqi to discuss a personal matter. He is being interrogated and that the incident is being investigated.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid called Mufti Taqi Usmani and inquired after his health. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail while expressing concern over the incident has directed the Karachi police chief to investigate the attack and submit a comprehensive report.

Mufti Usmani had survived an assassination attempt on his life back in 2019. But his police guard and a religious scholar were killed by armed men near Nipa flyover.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Ismail Sheikh Rashid Mufti Taqi Usmani Darul Uloom Korangi

Mufti Taqi Usmani survives another assassination attempt

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

US military ‘achieved’ its goals: Biden

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.