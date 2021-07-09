ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Covid-19: Sindh governor praises PM for making difficult decisions

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has praised the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the way he made unpopular but imperative decisions during the tough time of Covid-19. While, addressing the dinner hosted by PTI leader Samir Mir Shaikh, he said that PM's Covid-19 related decisions turned out to be the most noteworthy action plans.

During his address, Governor Sindh also talked about the trade boost and improvement of the economy in this current tenure, and despite the global wavering of economy, how Pakistan was able to not only sustain but grow economy.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mahmood Moulvi in his address said that the economy of Pakistan over the last two years has made tremendous leaps and bounds. Major issues of the business community are being quickly resolved, tax rebates to businesses are being issued at an unprecedented speed and the shipments and imports issues are being swiftly handled by the maritime affairs ministry.

"It is a good time to be in business in Pakistan, and the confidence of the citizens and overseas investors is high in Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

SM Muneer, in his address, talked about the various ways federal policies have helped the economy and boosted trade for Pakistani businessmen, and appreciated the entrepreneur-friendly policies and vision of PTI. He praised Samir Mir Shaikh for being a trailblazer, an innovative businessman and a brave and integral politician, and said that he has the potential to achieve everything he sets out to do.

Samir Mir Shaikh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country's economy will achieve long term growth. On behalf of business community, he assured full support to the government for development of the country.

Dinner was also attended by Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, Mohsin Sheikhani, President KATI Saleem uz Zaman, Akram Wali Mohammad, Ikram Rajput, Ahmed Chinoy, MPA Khurram Sherzaman, MPA Ali Aziz, MPA Karim Baksh Gabol, MPA Bilal Ghaffar, MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon , MPA Raja Azhar , MPA Saeed Afridi, MPA Shabbir Qureshi, MNA Aftab Siddiqi, MPA Firdous Naqvi, MPA Shahzad Qureshi and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Ismail COVID19 Imran Khan Mahmood Moulvi Samir Mir Shaikh

