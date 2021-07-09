DHA Suffa, FPCCI holds webinar on supply chain management

KARACHI: DHA Suffa University & FPCCI are jointly presenting Free Zoom webinar on "Learn to Become Successful Global Seller Using Modern Concepts of Supply Chain Management".

DHA Suffa University in pursuit of its vision to become a globally recognized institution of higher learning, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, has initiated a series of high-profile webinars in collaboration with FPCCI inviting practitioners for executive education and business leadership.

This joint effort has drawn attention from amongst SMEs and entrepreneurs owing to the thematic relevance, utilizing modern techniques of Supply Chain Management (SCM). This will be instrumental in boosting global selling deploying best practices efficiently and effectively.

Engr Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal Haque, Vice Chancellor, DSU, and Prof Dr Ahmed Saeed Minhas, Pro-Vice Chancellor DSU, have expressed satisfaction that this timely initiative will not only prove to be a great opportunity of learning for our students but would also provide a holistic vision to the corporate world using SCM.

Farhat Umar - world-renowned Supply Chain Management Consultant from MIT - and Senior Lecturer & Director Professional Development Centre at DHA Suffa University conducted this interactive session. She described the "Blue Ocean Strategy", according to which successful global businesses nowadays pursue differentiation and low cost, and are thereby able to open up new markets and create new demands.

She explained how Amancio Ortega single handedly developed Zara's business model and revolutionized the fashion industry by introducing "Fast Fashion" to the world.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021