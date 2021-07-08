Pakistan rejects India's denial of Lahore attack

Pakistan on Thursday rejected India’s denial to accept responsibility for its involvement in the 23 June 2021 terrorist attack in Lahore, saying “there is irrefutable evidence of India’s aiding, abetting and financing of this terrorist incident.”

“We have pointed out in the past also Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“There is no doubt that the intelligence agency from across the border was involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks against Pakistan,” the statement added.

Mastermind behind Lahore's Johar Town blast an Indian citizen: Dr Moeed Yusuf

It further noted that Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is the most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

The statement further noted that the “use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it culpable under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions.”

“It is the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account,” the statement emphasized.

Earlier this week, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf disclosed that evidence gathered during the investigation of the blast in Lahore’s Johar Town last month clearly points to "Indian-sponsored terrorism."

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Punjab police chief Inam Ghani and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, he said the mastermind of the attack "is an Indian citizen and he is associated with [Indian intelligence agency] RAW."