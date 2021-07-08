ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.53%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
FFL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FNEL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.88%)
GGL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.45%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
KEL 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.88%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.14%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.08%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 169.01 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.12%)
UNITY 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 45 (0.88%)
BR30 26,844 Increased By ▲ 321.22 (1.21%)
KSE100 47,589 Increased By ▲ 341.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,144 Increased By ▲ 171.04 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble falls past 75 vs dollar to more than 2-month low

  • It had lost 0.7% to trade at 88.72 versus the euro , a more than one-week low
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble fell to a more than two-month low on Thursday, crossing the 75 threshold versus a strengthening US dollar, pushed lower by the downward trend in oil prices.

At 0711 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 75.18, its weakest mark since May 4.

It had lost 0.7% to trade at 88.72 versus the euro , a more than one-week low.

Making any headway was challenging for the rouble against a strengthening dollar, which was hovering near a three-month high versus major peers after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year.

Rouble weakens as Russia readies to step up state FX interventions

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $73.27 a barrel.

Oil prices, which have buffeted the rouble this week, were falling for a third day on Thursday amid uncertainty over supply after the collapse this week of talks among major producers which could potentially cause the current output agreement to be abandoned.

Russian annual inflation accelerated in June to 6.5%, its fastest rate since August 2016, well above the bank's 4% target, data showed on Wednesday.

The inflation rise has strengthened the argument for tight monetary policy, BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The central bank is widely expected to raise its key rate from 5.5% on July 23, a move that would lend the rouble some support.

Higher rates, which are designed to keep inflation in check but raise borrowing costs and negatively impact economic growth, provide support for the currency and increase the appeal of bank deposits. Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.9% to 1,626.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 3,880.0 points.

Euro Yuan Rouble Dollar

Russian rouble falls past 75 vs dollar to more than 2-month low

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters