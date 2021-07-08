ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.53%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
FFL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FNEL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.92%)
GGL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.45%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
KEL 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.88%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.14%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.31%)
PAEL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 169.10 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.18%)
UNITY 43.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 45.41 (0.89%)
BR30 26,847 Increased By ▲ 324.44 (1.22%)
KSE100 47,592 Increased By ▲ 343.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By ▲ 171.71 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, miners pull down FTSE 100; Entain top gainer

  • The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral brands rose 2.2% after it reported an 11% rise in first-half net gaming revenue
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in heavyweight financials and miners, while online betting firm Entain was the top gainer on strong earnings and corporate updates.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral brands rose 2.2% after it reported an 11% rise in first-half net gaming revenue and said it was doubling investment in its game development studios.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.9%, dragged down by a 1.3% fall in big banks as they tracked weaker bond yields. Precious metal miners and homebuilders fell 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

British homebuilder Persimmon Plc was down 2.2% even after it reported higher half-year revenue and said it expected housing demand to remain robust.

Fewer homes were put up for sale and buyer demand grew less fast ahead of the end of a tax break on property purchases, an industry survey showed.

FTSE 100 sees best day in two-months on energy boost; JD Sports shines

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.4%.

FTSE 100 London's

Banks, miners pull down FTSE 100; Entain top gainer

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters