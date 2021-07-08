ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
PM to launch Pakistan's first ever E-bike today

  • The E-Bike has been manufactured by a local firm Jolta Electric
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Pakistan's first-ever environment-friendly electric motorbike (E-bike) in a ceremony today (Thursday).

The move is part of the government’s efforts to reduce carbon emission.

Under the auto policy, a phased transition of the automobile industry is being carried out covering two and three-wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles providing incentives to manufacturers.

The E-Bike has been manufactured by a local firm, Jolta Electric.

The E-Bike, to be available in various models including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, and JE-sports bike. All the motorcycles are energy efficient and can be charged overnight with other features such as no clutch and gear and low maintenance.

