ANL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
ASC 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.45%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.83%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.77%)
NETSOL 165.11 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (2.52%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.81%)
PRL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
PTC 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
SNGP 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
TELE 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
TRG 168.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.87%)
UNITY 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.06%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 57.89 (1.13%)
BR30 26,909 Increased By ▲ 386.69 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,658 Increased By ▲ 410.22 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,175 Increased By ▲ 201.51 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may bounce into $74.40-$75.21 range

  • The wave c and the wave a are roughly equal, as revealed by a projection analysis. Such a relation confirms the completion
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may bounce into a range of $74.40 to $75.21 per barrel, as it may have completed a correction from the Tuesday high of $77.84.

The correction consists of three waves. The wave c and the wave a are roughly equal, as revealed by a projection analysis. Such a relation confirms the completion.

It is not very clear if the correction would extend.

The extension may not occur until the current bounce completes. Support is at $72.58, a break below could cause a fall into $70.95-$71.89 range.

On the daily chart, oil may have found a support at $73.50. It is expected to consolidate above this level for one or two days.

Brent oil may retest support at $74.34

The uptrend from $60.27 remains steady. It consists of five waves.

The fall in the past two days could have been driven by a wave iv. Wave guidelines suggest a sideways wave iv, as the wave ii is very sharp.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil asia oil

Brent oil may bounce into $74.40-$75.21 range

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters