ANL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.45%)
FFL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.79%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.81%)
NETSOL 165.11 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (2.52%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.92%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.44%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
TRG 168.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.87%)
UNITY 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.09%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 57.84 (1.13%)
BR30 26,910 Increased By ▲ 387.62 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,665 Increased By ▲ 417.1 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,177 Increased By ▲ 203.48 (1.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105m

  • Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision to divest the company
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

OSLO: Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has sold its Myanmar operations to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $105 million, Telenor said in on Thursday.

"Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision to divest the company," Telenor said in a statement.

Telenor wrote off the value of its Myanmar unit in May, booking a loss of 6.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($752 million), after seeing its mobile business severely restricted following the Feb. 1 military coup.

The transaction corresponds to an implied enterprise value of about $600 million, and the sale to M1 group will guarantee continued operations, Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said.

Telenor: marginal gains

"The situation in Myanmar has over the past months become increasingly challenging for Telenor for people security, regulatory and compliance reasons," Brekke said.

Telenor Sigve Brekke Telenor Chief Executive

Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105m

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters