Hong Kong stocks open down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell at the start of trade on Thursday morning, as continued fears over a crackdown on tech firms by Beijing weighed on markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 79.56 points, to 27,881.06.

Hong Kong shares down on close

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 3.38 points to 3557.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.34 percent, or 8.59 points, to 2456.18.