Markets
Hong Kong stocks open down
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 79.56 points, to 27,881.06
08 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell at the start of trade on Thursday morning, as continued fears over a crackdown on tech firms by Beijing weighed on markets.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 79.56 points, to 27,881.06.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 3.38 points to 3557.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.34 percent, or 8.59 points, to 2456.18.
