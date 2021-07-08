ANL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.45%)
FFL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.42%)
GGL 48.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.47%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.56%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.55%)
NETSOL 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.76%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.24%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
PTC 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
TRG 168.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.82%)
UNITY 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.06%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 57.89 (1.13%)
BR30 26,909 Increased By ▲ 386.69 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,662 Increased By ▲ 413.75 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 202.69 (1.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open down

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 79.56 points, to 27,881.06
AFP 08 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell at the start of trade on Thursday morning, as continued fears over a crackdown on tech firms by Beijing weighed on markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 79.56 points, to 27,881.06.

Hong Kong shares down on close

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 3.38 points to 3557.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.34 percent, or 8.59 points, to 2456.18.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index

Hong Kong stocks open down

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters