Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked among best-performing countries for handling Covid-19, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared data which stated that Economist Magazine is tracking 50 countries for return to pre-pandemic activity level. Pakistan has been ranked at number 3 after Hong Kong and New Zealand with a score of 84.4 in terms of handling Covid-19 among 50 countries tracked by the Economist magazine for return to pre-pandemic life.

Pakistan's neighbour India has a score of 46.5, ranking it near the bottom in 48thposition. China (score 72.9) is 19th and the United States (72.8) is 20th. The global average for return to pre-pandemic activity is 66.6 on a scale of 0 to 100. Hong Kong with 96.3 tops the list followed by New Zealand 87.8, Pakistan with 84.4, Nigeria 84.1, Ukraine 83.6, Romania 82.1, Denmark 81.3 Egypt, 81.2, Israel 80.4, and Mexico 80.2.

