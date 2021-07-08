ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked among best-performing countries for handling Covid-19, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared data which stated that Economist Magazine is tracking 50 countries for return to pre-pandemic activity level. Pakistan has been ranked at number 3 after Hong Kong and New Zealand with a score of 84.4 in terms of handling Covid-19 among 50 countries tracked by the Economist magazine for return to pre-pandemic life.

Pakistan's neighbour India has a score of 46.5, ranking it near the bottom in 48thposition. China (score 72.9) is 19th and the United States (72.8) is 20th. The global average for return to pre-pandemic activity is 66.6 on a scale of 0 to 100. Hong Kong with 96.3 tops the list followed by New Zealand 87.8, Pakistan with 84.4, Nigeria 84.1, Ukraine 83.6, Romania 82.1, Denmark 81.3 Egypt, 81.2, Israel 80.4, and Mexico 80.2.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 Prime Minister’s Office Covid pandemic pandemic activity Economist Magazine

