NCOC concerned over spike in Covid-19 cases

Abdul Rasheed Azad 08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday expressed concerns over increase in COVID-19 cases across the country and took notice of violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in various sectors.

The NCOC session was held here under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar whereas PM aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan and all the provincial chief secretaries also attended the meeting through video link.

The Forum directed all provinces to take special measures to implement SOPs and expedite the vaccination process for stemming the disease spread.

The federating units were given special directives for implementation of SOPs issued in connection with Eid-ul-Azha, the forum said.

The forum was briefed that the Western Border (Pak-Afghan Border) was closed on June 4, 2021 due to the disturbing situation arising in Afghanistan after rampant outbreak of the contagion.

The forum was informed that besides Pakistani and Afghan nationals stranded on both sides during the Border closure, patients and students were given special exemption. The Forum was informed that special arrangements were made for the repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan at the Chaman and Torkham Borders. The Pakistanis, returning from Afghanistan, who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, would be placed under mandatory quarantine for 10 days in case of testing COVID-19 positive, the forum decided.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

