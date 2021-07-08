ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Balochistan governor resigns

NNI 08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former Justice Amanullah Khan has resigned as Balochistan governor. He submitted his resignation letter to President Arif Alvi on Wednesday.

It is being reported that he has resigned on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was asked to resign because of the political challenges in Balochistan.

He was appointed in October 2018. It has yet to be revealed who will replace Khan.

