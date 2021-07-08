ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assets beyond means case: NAB starts forensic audit of assets of Punjab healthcare secretary, family

Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has started forensic audit of assets inherited or purchased by Punjab Specialized Healthcare Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan in accumulating assets beyond means investigation against him and his family members.

The secretary, who was scheduled to appear on Tuesday, turned up at the bureau’s Thokar Niaz Baig office on Wednesday and submitted details of assets owned by him and his family members.

An official source told Business Recorder that among other assets, NAB is thoroughly looking into the documents, including transfer deeds, of Nabeel’s ancestral property for which a forensic audit is under way. He said the bureau is also conducting a forensic audit of the ink and fonts used in the (original) documents. He added that NAB had earlier directed the Faisalabad district administration and the Hosing Development Authority to provide details of properties owned by the secretary and his family members.

In April this year, the NAB had also summoned Nabeel Awan, accusing him of disappearing “important files” from the chief minister secretariat when he was serving as Additional Secretary CM Secretariat in 2008. Similarly, Nabeel once again came under the radar of NAB when he was serving as Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) Secretary in 2018 for his alleged involvement in corruption linked to the 56 companies set up by former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the NAB Lahore on Wednesday issued a public notice asking the affectees of the Grand City Kharian, Sarai Alamgir, to personally submit attested or original documents of their properties to the bureau within 15 working days for redressal of their grievances. The notice said the bureau had received multiple complaints against the owner(s) and management of the housing project for cheating the public at large, particularly offering plots which don’t even exist.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Shehbaz Sharif Thokar Niaz Baig Nabeel Awan Hosing Development Authority

Assets beyond means case: NAB starts forensic audit of assets of Punjab healthcare secretary, family

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.