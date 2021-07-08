Hyderabad Expo Centre: TDAP, commissioner sign MoU

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Commissioner Hyderabad Division singed MoU for revival of trade promotion activities at the Hyderabad Expo Centre. A signing ceremony was held in Sindh Secretariat, which was presided over by Mumtaz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh and Arif Ahmed Khan, Chief Executive, TDAP.

Hyderabad is the second largest economic center of Sindh and an economic hub for its neighboring Divisions. It will support local agricultural produce, livestock industry, handicrafts and local industries, as it will be a great platform to market their products to both national and international audiences.

TDAP’s experience in managing Karachi Expo Centre and organizing numerous international and domestic trade promotion events coupled with the Government of Sindh’s administrative support, Hyderabad Expo Centre would soon become operational to boost exports from the region.

With the revival of Hyderabad Expo Centre, Sindh’s businesses will prosper and contribute in provincial and national economic growth.—PR

