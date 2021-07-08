Country likely to see very hot & dry weather

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are likely to see a very hot and dry weather in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Wednesday. It said that an isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is however expected in Kashmir and northeast Punjab. In the past 24 hours: A hot and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country. The day’s maximum temperature was witnessed in Sibbi 47 degrees Celsius, Dadu 45, Jacobabad, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Okara and Sargodha 44, each.

Rain-thunderstorm also hit Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kalat over the period. Upper Dir received 11 mm of rainfall, Lower Dir and Babusar 7 mm, each, Muzaffarabad Airport and Garhi Dupatta 5 mm, each and Kalat 2 mm.

Karachi is likely to receive drizzle at morning and evening hours on Thursday and Friday with temperature up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Overall weather may remain cloudy and windy with humidity up to 80 percent.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met Office said.

