ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Country likely to see very hot & dry weather

Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are likely to see a very hot and dry weather in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Wednesday. It said that an isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is however expected in Kashmir and northeast Punjab. In the past 24 hours: A hot and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country. The day’s maximum temperature was witnessed in Sibbi 47 degrees Celsius, Dadu 45, Jacobabad, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Okara and Sargodha 44, each.

Rain-thunderstorm also hit Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kalat over the period. Upper Dir received 11 mm of rainfall, Lower Dir and Babusar 7 mm, each, Muzaffarabad Airport and Garhi Dupatta 5 mm, each and Kalat 2 mm.

Karachi is likely to receive drizzle at morning and evening hours on Thursday and Friday with temperature up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Overall weather may remain cloudy and windy with humidity up to 80 percent.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met Office said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

