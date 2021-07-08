ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 123,323 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,676 tonnes of import cargo and 20,647 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 102,676 comprised of 86,864 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,073 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, tonnes 75 tonnes of DAP, and 1,864 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 20,647 tonnes comprised of 18,655 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,992 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

As many as 8952 containers comprising of 5862 containers import and 3090 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1738 of 20’s and 1940 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 122 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 260 of 20’s and 311 of 40’s loaded containers while 410 of 20’s and 899 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 04 ships namely Xin Los Angeles, Cosco Nagoya, Northern Dexterity and Uacc Ibn Sina have currently berthed at Karachi Port on Wednesday.

There were 06 cargos namely Euphrates highway, Magic Star, Osaka, Al Mahboobah, Kota Naked and Xin Qing Dao have sailed out from Karachi Port on 07-07-2021.

Approximately 06 cargos namely, MT Karachi, MOL Geneses, California Trader, Bernadette, DAE WON AND Sofia Express were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

Cargo volume of 193,88 tonnes, comprising 142,672 tonnes imports cargo and 51,216 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,361 Containers (2,537 TEUs imports and 1,824 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are eleven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Knag Huan, Tan Binh-99 and Golar Snow carrying Coal, Steel coil and Natural gas are expected take berths at PIBT, MW-2 and PGPCL on Wednesday (today), 7th July-2021, while four more ships, Irenes Ray, Express Athens, MSC Patnaree III and Daayen with containers and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 8th July-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

