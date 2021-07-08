ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Japanese shares lower

Reuters 08 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by chip-related stocks, with worries over a resurgence of Covid-19 infections ahead of the Tokyo Olympics weighing on sentiment. The Nikkei share average fell 0.96% to close at 28,366.95, while the broader Topix slipped 0.86% to 1,937.68.

Chip-related shares tracked the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index lower, with Tokyo Electron slipping 0.4%, Advantest falling 0.82% and Shin-Etsu Chemical dropping 3.27%.

Other local heavyweight stocks also declined.

Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo brand clothing stores, also dragged on the Nikkei by falling 1.11%.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 0.62% as Didi Global, which it backs, fell as much as 25% in early US trading on Tuesday after Chinese regulators ordered Didi’s app be taken down.

Bank shares fell as US Treasury yields declined, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group falling 1.99%, Mizuho Financial Group losing 1.89% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group falling 1.83%.

“It is still hard to find positive news to lift Japanese shares as the pace for vaccine rollouts is taking a pause and the number of coronavirus infections in Tokyo is on the rise, and we have the Olympics amid the pandemic,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

