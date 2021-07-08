ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Year ended 30th June 2021: NITL declares dividends for funds under its management

08 Jul 2021

KARACHI: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL), has declared its annual results for its funds under management for the year ended 30th June 2021.

Adnan Afridi MD NITL, said that despite the economic effects and challenges of the pandemic, majority of funds managed by the National Investment Trust Limited have generated a competitive return. He said through timely and effective decisions under the guidance of the NITL’s Board, the rate of return for unit holders of different funds has continued their growth momentum.

He said last year NIT introduced Asset Allocation fund (NIT-AAF) and Pakistan’s first Exchange Traded Fund (NIT-PGETF) which attracted investors and performed well. NITL is in process of launching NIT Social Impact Fund (NIT - SIF) and NIT Islamic Money Market Fund (NIT-IMMF). NIT Social Impact Fund (NIT - SIF) is an open-end Micro Finance Sector Fund that shall channelize funds of impact investors to leverage on the strengths of rated asset pool of Micro-Finance Sector, for financial returns and sustainable social impact.

He said during the year 2020-21 NITL has achieved the highest asset manager rating of AM1 by accredited rating agencies, PACRA and VIS Credit Rating Co. Ltd. This is the top-quality asset management rating for asset management companies.

Adnan Afridi hoped that the NIT stakeholders would continue to invest in trust and allow NITL management to manage their portfolios.

NI(U)T Fund: Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions and the impact of Covid-19, NIT has maintained its 58 years track-record of consistently paying dividends and declared a cash dividend of Rs 1.61 per unit for its unit holders of NI(U)T Fund against the dividend of Rs 1.29 last year. The payment of dividend @ Rs 1.61 per unit translates to a payout of Rs 1.38 billion among its unit holders.

The MD stated that during FY21, the Fund earned a total return of 37.14 percent where its NAV appreciated from Rs 54.93 (Ex-Dividend) as on (Date 30-06-2020) to Rs 75.33 as on (Date 30-06-2021).

NIT Money Market Fund (NIT MMF): During FY21 in the form of twelve interim payouts, NIT has already paid a cumulative per unit cash dividend of Rs 0.6905 for unit holders of NIT Money Market Fund.

During the year under review, the Fund yielded an annualized return of 6.80 percent p.a. compared to the benchmark return of 6.70 percent p.a. an outperformance by 0.10 percent. During FY21 net assets of NIT Money Market Fund grew by almost 155 percent and stood at Rs 12,302 million as of 30th June 2021 as compared to Rs 4,824 million as of 30th June 2020.

NIT – Equity Market Opportunity Fund (NIT-EMOF): NIT has declared a per unit cash dividend of Rs 5.00 for unit holders of NIT Equity Market Opportunity Fund for the year ended on 30th June 2021. During FY21, the Fund earned a total return of 37.43 percent.

NIT Income Fund (NIT-IF): NIT has declared a cash dividend of Rs 0.6332 per unit for unit holders of NIT Income Fund for the year ended on 30th June 2021. During FY21, NIT IF yielded an annualized return of 6.37 percent p.a.

NIT Government Bond Fund (NIT-GBF): NIT has declared a per unit cash dividend of Rs 0.5101 for unit holders of NIT GBF for the year ended on 30th June 2021. During FY21, NIT GBF yielded an annualized return of 4.99 percent p.a.

NIT – Islamic Equity Fund (NIT-IEF): NIT has declared a per unit cash dividend of Rs 0.23 for unit holders of NIT Islamic Equity Fund for the year ended on 30th June 2021. During FY21, the Fund earned a total return of 33.33%.

NIT-State Enterprise Fund (NIT-SEF): NIT has declared a cash dividend of Rs 0.24 per unit for unit holders of NIT-State Enterprise Fund for the year ended on June 30, 2021.

NIT Islamic Income Fund (NIT- IIF): NIT has declared a per unit cash dividend of Rs 0.8071 for unit holders of NIT Islamic Income Fund for the year ended on 30th June 2021.

During FY21, the Fund generated an annualized return of 6.32 percent p.a. compared to the benchmark return of 3.56 percent p.a. hence an outperformance by a significant 2.76 percent. As of 30th June 2021, the net assets of the Fund stood at Rs 818 million.

NIT Asset Allocation Fund (NIT- AAF): NIT has declared a per unit cash dividend of Rs 1.8358 for the unit holders of NIT Asset Allocation Fund for the period ended on 30th June 2021. During FY21, the Fund generated an annualized return of 20.78 percent.

NIT Pakistan Gateway Exchange Traded Fund (NIT - PGETF): NIT has declared a per unit cash dividend of Rs 0.90 for unit holders of NIT Pakistan Gateway Exchange Traded Fund for the year ended on 30th June 2021. During FY21, the Fund generated an annualized return of 19.71 percent.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Adnan Afridi NITL Year ended 30th June 2021 PGETF

Year ended 30th June 2021: NITL declares dividends for funds under its management

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.