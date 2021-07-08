ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Apna Micrifinanace
Bank Limited                 17-06-2021         09-07-2021        16-07-2021                    /-
Dandot Cement Co. Ltd        01-07-2021         23-07-2021        30-07-2021          Prem. 5.00/-
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd (Preference Right)       07-06-2021         29-06-2021        06-07-2021                    /-
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited                07-06-2021         29-06-2021        06-07-2021         Prem. 10.00/-
==================================================================================================

