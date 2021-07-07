Believers of 'do or die' politics now begging to be made PM, says Bilawal about PML-N

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership by saying that the people who earlier believed in the politics of "do or die" have now shifted to the politics of "begging".

While addressing an election rally in ​​Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area, Bilawal claimed his political opponents say that if they have to "beg to become the prime minister, they will do it."

The PPP chairman said if the opposition wants to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan or Punjab's Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, his party would support them.

Bilawal criticises policy of taking action against tax defaulters

"But we will not become a part of a political alliance to eat halwa or nihari in the future," he said.

Yesterday, PML-N's Vice-President Maryam Nawaz rejected speculations that her party is trying to cut a deal with the government.

"Why do you people always ask about deals in everything? Why would we strike a deal with those whom we are against? Are we crazy that we would strike a deal with those people?" Maryam had questioned.

Bilawal comes down on govt too hard

Talking about the July 25 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, she had said that "the party has given [her] the responsibility to run the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir."

"PML-N is in a strong position in Azad Kashmir, and if transparent elections are held, then there is no doubt that the PML-N will win there," Maryam said.

"If the elections are held, their situation will be plain for all to see. This government will not come again when it leaves," she said.