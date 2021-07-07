ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Believers of 'do or die' politics now begging to be made PM, says Bilawal about PML-N

  • Says his party would support a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan
BR Web Desk Updated 07 Jul 2021

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership by saying that the people who earlier believed in the politics of "do or die" have now shifted to the politics of "begging".

While addressing an election rally in ​​Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area, Bilawal claimed his political opponents say that if they have to "beg to become the prime minister, they will do it."

The PPP chairman said if the opposition wants to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan or Punjab's Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, his party would support them.

Bilawal criticises policy of taking action against tax defaulters

"But we will not become a part of a political alliance to eat halwa or nihari in the future," he said.

Yesterday, PML-N's Vice-President Maryam Nawaz rejected speculations that her party is trying to cut a deal with the government.

"Why do you people always ask about deals in everything? Why would we strike a deal with those whom we are against? Are we crazy that we would strike a deal with those people?" Maryam had questioned.

Bilawal comes down on govt too hard

Talking about the July 25 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, she had said that "the party has given [her] the responsibility to run the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir."

"PML-N is in a strong position in Azad Kashmir, and if transparent elections are held, then there is no doubt that the PML-N will win there," Maryam said.

"If the elections are held, their situation will be plain for all to see. This government will not come again when it leaves," she said.

Believers of 'do or die' politics now begging to be made PM, says Bilawal about PML-N

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Zardari in New York apartment case

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million Covid deaths: WHO

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters