NCOC urges provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs during Eid ul Adha

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday held a meeting to express concern over the rising Covid-19 cases in the country and asked all provinces to strictly implement standard preventive procedures during the Eid ul Adha period.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar while all provincial chief secretaries joined via video links.

During the meeting, widely reported violations of the SOPs across the country were discussed in detail.

The forum urged all provincial stakeholders to enforce preventive measures to avoid a sharp spike in cases in the coming weeks.

NCOC warns of strict lockdown

The NCOC issued special instructions for the occasion of Eid ul Adha, reiterating the need to ensure that the number of Covid-19 cases does not escalate during the occasion.

Harsh restrictions could be imposed if SOPs not followed: NCOC

Umar also informed the attendees of the meeting that the Western border of the country has been closed since the 17th of June due to the concerning coronavirus situation in Afghanistan.

He also noted that the government is making arrangements to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan.