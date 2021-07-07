ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NCOC urges provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs during Eid ul Adha

  • Expresses concerns over the growing number of Covid cases in the country
BR Web Desk 07 Jul 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday held a meeting to express concern over the rising Covid-19 cases in the country and asked all provinces to strictly implement standard preventive procedures during the Eid ul Adha period.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar while all provincial chief secretaries joined via video links.

During the meeting, widely reported violations of the SOPs across the country were discussed in detail.

The forum urged all provincial stakeholders to enforce preventive measures to avoid a sharp spike in cases in the coming weeks.

NCOC warns of strict lockdown

The NCOC issued special instructions for the occasion of Eid ul Adha, reiterating the need to ensure that the number of Covid-19 cases does not escalate during the occasion.

Harsh restrictions could be imposed if SOPs not followed: NCOC

Umar also informed the attendees of the meeting that the Western border of the country has been closed since the 17th of June due to the concerning coronavirus situation in Afghanistan.

He also noted that the government is making arrangements to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan.

Pakistan NCOC Asad Umar COVID19 eid al adha

NCOC urges provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs during Eid ul Adha

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Zardari in New York apartment case

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million Covid deaths: WHO

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters