Hong Kong shares down on close

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, extending losses into a sixth day on fears of a crackdown on tech firms by Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 148.59 points, to 27,924.27.

Hong Kong shares suffer fresh losses by close

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66 percent, or 23.46 points, to 3553.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 1.68 percent, or 40.40 points, to 2,446.99.