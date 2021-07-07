ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.74%)
ASC 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
FFL 19.58 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.53%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
GGGL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
JSCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 45.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 162.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
PACE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
PAEL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PRL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.11%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.35%)
UNITY 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (0.17%)
BR30 26,536 Increased By ▲ 155.68 (0.59%)
KSE100 47,258 Decreased By ▼ -88.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,979 Decreased By ▼ -25.46 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares down on close

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 148.59 points, to 27,924.27
AFP 07 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, extending losses into a sixth day on fears of a crackdown on tech firms by Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 148.59 points, to 27,924.27.

Hong Kong shares suffer fresh losses by close

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66 percent, or 23.46 points, to 3553.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 1.68 percent, or 40.40 points, to 2,446.99.

Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index

Hong Kong shares down on close

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital Qala-i-Naw: local officials

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters