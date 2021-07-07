Markets
Hong Kong shares down on close
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 148.59 points, to 27,924.27
07 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, extending losses into a sixth day on fears of a crackdown on tech firms by Beijing.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 148.59 points, to 27,924.27.
Hong Kong shares suffer fresh losses by close
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66 percent, or 23.46 points, to 3553.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 1.68 percent, or 40.40 points, to 2,446.99.
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%
Hong Kong shares down on close
Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn
Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank
Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran
PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index
SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand
Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices
Sales tax on motor spirit reduced
Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital Qala-i-Naw: local officials
PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China
Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs
Read more stories
Comments