ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.74%)
ASC 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
FFL 19.58 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.53%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
GGGL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
JSCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 45.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 162.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
PACE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
PAEL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PRL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.11%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.35%)
UNITY 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (0.08%)
BR30 26,485 Increased By ▲ 104.8 (0.4%)
KSE100 47,282 Decreased By ▼ -64.17 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,987 Decreased By ▼ -17.36 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices gain on weaker bond yields, Fed minutes loom

  • Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,803.06 per ounce, as of 0654 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 17 at $1,814.78 on Tuesday
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a fall in US Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting for more clues on the policy outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,803.06 per ounce, as of 0654 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 17 at $1,814.78 on Tuesday.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,803.80 per ounce.

"A fall in treasury yields is certainly providing some support to gold, whilst we are also seeing some slight weakness in the US dollar during early morning trading, which will also help," said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

Gold prices hits over one-week low in Asia

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were pinned near their lowest in more than four months. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The dollar index was slightly lower at 92.508 following a 0.4% gain in the previous session.

Market participants are now awaiting minutes from the Fed's latest meeting, due at 1800 GMT, which could shed more light on the interest rate trajectory after a hawkish tilt by the US central bank last month.

"I suspect that these (minutes) will just confirm the Fed is becoming relatively more hawkish, so (we) could see gold trading lower as a result," ING's Patterson said.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Rising uncertainty around monetary policies, inflation and increasing risk of equity market volatility should favour safe-haven gold demand," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"Central banks have increased gold purchases in recent months, offsetting some of the physical demand losses in Q2 2021."

Asian share markets stumbled as a bout of risk aversion boosted safe-haven assets.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.9% at $26.38 per ounce, palladium gained 0.2% to $2,799.67, and platinum was steady at $1,091.67.

Gold Prices Spot gold

Gold prices gain on weaker bond yields, Fed minutes loom

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital Qala-i-Naw: local officials

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters