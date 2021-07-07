ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
FFL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.47%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
NETSOL 162.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.61%)
PACE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PAEL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TRG 162.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
UNITY 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,116 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)
BR30 26,372 Decreased By ▼ -8.4 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,222 Decreased By ▼ -124.64 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,982 Decreased By ▼ -22.49 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Spot gold may retest support at $1,789

  • On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave c which is expected to travel into $1,840-$1,897 range
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,789 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,774.

The first round of the rise from $1,749.20 may have completed, as suggested by the sharp correction from the Tuesday high of $1,814.78.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $1,916.40 to $1,749.20 reveals a resistance at $1,813, around which, the rise happened to end.

Such a coincidence is a convincing signal that the first rise is over. A break above $1,813 could lead to a gain to $1,833.

On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave c which is expected to travel into $1,840-$1,897 range.

Following its failure to break the resistance at $1,806, the metal may seek a support at $1,784.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

