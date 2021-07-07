ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh notifies 20pc increase in govt employees’ salaries

NNI 07 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday notified a 20 percent increase in salaries of government employees. A notification issued by the Finance Department said: “The Government of Sindh has been pleased to sanction an Adhoc Relief Allowance – 2021 @20% of Basic Pay with effect from 1st July, 2021 to all civil servants of Sindh Government as well as contingent paid staff and contract employees against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.”

While unveiling the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 last month, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced a 20 percent increase in salaries of all government employees.

Earlier today, the Sindh government announced to pay advance salaries to its employees ahead of Eid-ul-Adha that is likely to be celebrated on July 21 (Wednesday).

In a notification issued by the provincial finance ministry, the concerned departments and authorities have been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions by July 16.

Murad Ali Shah Sindh Government government employees Eid ul Adha Adhoc Relief Allowance

Sindh notifies 20pc increase in govt employees’ salaries

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by WB

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.