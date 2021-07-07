ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
Projects to be executed by Sindh govt: Federal govt allocates over Rs5bn in PSDP

Recorder Report 07 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Federal Government has allocated Rs5.369 billion in its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for current financial year for projects which would be executed by Sindh government in the province. The major chunk of funds has been allocated for water sector in the budget, which comes to Rs3.850 billion, indicates official document.

Federal government set aside Rs3 billion for construction of small storage dams, delay action dams, retention weirs & ISSO barriers in various districts of Sindh whereas Rs500 million has been earmarked for extension of right bank outfall drain from Sehwan to sea, (RBOD-II), Jamshoro and Thatta District of Sindh.

Federal government allocated Rs100 million each for lining of distributaries and minors in Sindh, Makhi Farash Link Canal Project (Chotiari Phase-II) for water supply to Thar Coal Project and revamping/rehabilitation of irrigation and drainage system of Sindh.

Rs50 million has been allocated for Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation & Improvement Project, for which major funding would come from the World Bank with Federal and Sindh Governments have small share.

Federal government set aside Rs1.5 billion for establishment of combined effluent treatment plant (CETP) for the industrial areas of Karachi including laying of intercepter sewers and Rs19.14 million for construction of eastern and expansion of southern sewerage treatment plants under the Hyderabad package.

Surprisingly no funds have been allocated in the PSDP for the Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme — Phase-I Upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme, which is the flagship project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to improve the environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

