Bheel murder case: Ministers say accused would never be forgiven

Recorder Report 07 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah Tuesday said that the accused of Dodo Bheel murder case in Tharparkar could not be forgiven under any circumstances. They said that according to the complaint of Dodo Bheel’s heirs, the accused have been named in the FIR. Sindh government is with its people and will bring justice to the oppressed and the killers of Dodo Bheel will not escape punishment.

Talking to media in press conference both provincial ministers said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took stern notice of the ruthless murder of Dodo Bheel and directed to take strict action against the accused involved in the incident and redressal of grievances of the victim’s family.

Imtiaz Shaikh and Sayed Sardar Shah said that the Sindh government has announced Rs 10 million to help the heirs of the slain Dodo Bheel and Rs 50 lakh to the two injured. The heirs of the deceased will also be given jobs.

They said that the accused named in the murder were immediately suspended and now it has been recommended to dismiss them immediately from their job in Thar Coal Field.

They added that the case of slain Dodo Bheel would be fought by the Sindh government. The Sindh government stands with its oppressed people and the workers, peasants, laborers and poor people are the strength of the PPP.

They said that since the brutal assassination of Dodo Bheel, PPP members of the National and Provincial Assemblies are in constant touch with the victims and a team of ministers would also visit Thar tomorrow and meet the victims of the incident.

He said that the people of Thar have always supported democracy and Pakistan Peoples Party and we will never leave the people of Thar alone.

He said that PPP has always been a champion of democratic aspirations and rights of journalists and the rights of journalists would be protected in all circumstances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

