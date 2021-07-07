ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
8th Generation Hyundai Sonata (CKD): Hyundai Nishat Motor announces booking

07 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited has officially revealed its 4th CKD model Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan. Hyundai Sonata is the 8th Generation Luxury Sedan and HNMPL is proud to bring a product for the first time in the D-Sedan Segment thereby providing Sonata a first mover advantage in this category for Pakistani consumers. It is pertinent to mention, 8th Generation is latest generation of Hyundai Sonata as available worldwide.

Hyundai Sonata will be offered in two different variants including a 2.5L Smart Stream MPi engine at Ex-factory price of Rs 7,099,999 /- while the other variant comes with a 2.0LMPi engine at Ex-factory price of Rs 6,399,000/.

In the category of Luxury Sedan (D-segment), Hyundai Sonata will be the first CKD car to be available in Pakistan thereby providing a unique offering to its targeted customers.

Hyundai Sonata is lauded due to its executive outlook and luxury comforts and specs. The 2021 model has industry best features such as, * 12.3” High Resolution TFT LCD Cluster + 8” Infotainment Floating Display + Wide Head-Up Display

  • Shark Fin Antenna + Panoramic Roof + Powered Rear Sunshade + Rear Side Curtain

  • Rain Sensing Wiper + Shift By Wire Automatic Transmission + 5 Driving Modes + Wireless Charger

  • 6 SRS Air Bags + Speed Sensing Door Lock + Auto Child Lock + Front / Back Parking Sensor

  • Paddle Shifter + Cruise Control + Wireless Charging + Auto Hold

  • Front Full Tetra LED Head Lamp + DRL’s with gradient hidden light technology + Rear Horizontal LED Tail Lights + Rear Fog Lamp

  • ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

  • Traction Control

  • HAC (Hillstart Assist Control)

  • BAS (Brake Assistant System)

  • Full Sized 18” Alloy Spare Wheel & PirelliP-Zero Tire

  • Sporty Front / Rear / Side Skirts

In a bid to get mileage and gain customer confidence, 3 exclusive preview events were organised in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. An overwhelming response was received across three metropolitans where many notable personalities joined the exclusive preview of the all new Hyundai Sonata.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

