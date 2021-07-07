CNG price increases by Rs17 in Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan CNG Association has increased the price of compressed natural gas by Rs17 per kg in Sindh. People were seen complaining about the hike on Tuesday. They said they had better use petrol instead of CNG.

The price had to be increased after the imposition of additional sales tax on Liquefied Natural Gas, CNG station owners say.

They have contacted the government for talks on the matter. A kilogram of CNG now costs Rs140. After this, fares of public transport are likely to go up as well.

