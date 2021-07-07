ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Fall vs $ continues

BR Research 07 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR continued to fall against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against Euro and AED while going up against SR in open market. In global currency markets, USD and other major currencies were steady as investors awaited minutes from June Federal Reserve meeting regarding monetary policy that is due to be published on Wednesday.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.35 and 158.45 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.80 and 159.10 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.90 and 43.10 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 41.70 and 41.90 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 158.80
Open Offer     Rs 159.10
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 158.35
Offer Rate     Rs 158.45
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the greenback on the open currency market on Tuesday.

Following fresh buyers’ interest in the market, the greenback opened on a positive note and continued improving its worth throughout the trading session. As a result, the greenback ended further higher for buying and selling at Rs 158.50 and Rs 159.80 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 158.20 and Rs 159.60 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee stayed unchanged against the pound sterling for buying at Rs 218.00 whereas it lost its worth by 50 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 220.00 against the opening rate of 219.50, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.20(buying) and Rs 159.30(selling) against last rate of Rs159(buying) and Rs 159.10(selling).

It closed at Rs159.20(buying) and Rs 159.30(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr today dollar rate today dollar exchange rate pakistan

THE RUPEE: Fall vs $ continues

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by WB

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.