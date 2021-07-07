THE RUPEE: Fall vs $ continues

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR continued to fall against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against Euro and AED while going up against SR in open market. In global currency markets, USD and other major currencies were steady as investors awaited minutes from June Federal Reserve meeting regarding monetary policy that is due to be published on Wednesday.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.35 and 158.45 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.80 and 159.10 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.90 and 43.10 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 41.70 and 41.90 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 158.80 Open Offer Rs 159.10 ========================

======================== Bid Rate Rs 158.35 Offer Rate Rs 158.45 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the greenback on the open currency market on Tuesday.

Following fresh buyers’ interest in the market, the greenback opened on a positive note and continued improving its worth throughout the trading session. As a result, the greenback ended further higher for buying and selling at Rs 158.50 and Rs 159.80 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 158.20 and Rs 159.60 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee stayed unchanged against the pound sterling for buying at Rs 218.00 whereas it lost its worth by 50 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 220.00 against the opening rate of 219.50, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.20(buying) and Rs 159.30(selling) against last rate of Rs159(buying) and Rs 159.10(selling).

It closed at Rs159.20(buying) and Rs 159.30(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021