Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report 07 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

==============================================================================================
Company                      Year Ended/Ending      Dividend/Bonus Right           Despatched/
                                                                                     Credit on
==============================================================================================
(NBPG-ETF) NBP                  30.06.2021        8% Interim Cash Dividend          04.07.2021
Pakistan Growth
==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

