Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
07 Jul 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
(NBPG-ETF) NBP 30.06.2021 8% Interim Cash Dividend 04.07.2021
Pakistan Growth
==============================================================================================
