BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
07 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF (NITG-ETF) 07-07-2021 11:30
National Investment Trust
Ltd-Open end 07-07-2021 11:30
C hakwal S pinning Mills L td 07-07-2021 14:00
Ghnadhara Industries L td 07-07-2021 11:00
Ghnadhara Nissan L td 07-07-2021 14:00
Summit Bank Limited 07-07-2021 11:00
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 07-07-2021 15:30
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan 08-07-2021 15:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 08-07-2021 12:00
Silkbank Limited 08-07-2021 10:30
Mian Textile Industries Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
Tata Textiles Mills Ltd 08-07-2021 10:30
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 10-07-2021 10:00
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 10-07-2021 15:00
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 12-07-2021 14:00
Image Pakistan Limited 12-07-2021 11:00
Allied Bank Ltd 13-07-2021 11:00
Pakistan
Telecommunication Co. Ltd 14-07-2021 11:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
