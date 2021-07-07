ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 07 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                          DATE        TIME
=========================================================
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF (NITG-ETF)   07-07-2021    11:30
National Investment Trust 
Ltd-Open end                          07-07-2021    11:30
C hakwal S pinning Mills L td         07-07-2021    14:00
Ghnadhara Industries L td             07-07-2021    11:00
Ghnadhara Nissan L td                 07-07-2021    14:00
Summit Bank Limited                   07-07-2021    11:00
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd      07-07-2021    15:30
The United Insurance 
Company of Pakistan                   08-07-2021    15:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd              08-07-2021    11:00
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd               08-07-2021    12:00
Silkbank Limited                      08-07-2021    10:30
Mian Textile Industries Ltd           08-07-2021    11:00
Tata Textiles Mills Ltd               08-07-2021    10:30
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd          10-07-2021    10:00
Worldcall Telecom Ltd                 10-07-2021    15:00
Worldcall Telecom Ltd                 10-07-2021    15:00
Pakistan Refinery Ltd                 12-07-2021    14:00
Image Pakistan Limited                12-07-2021    11:00
Allied Bank Ltd                       13-07-2021    11:00
Pakistan 
Telecommunication Co. Ltd             14-07-2021    11:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd           25-08-2021    14:30
=========================================================

