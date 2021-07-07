KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF (NITG-ETF) 07-07-2021 11:30 National Investment Trust Ltd-Open end 07-07-2021 11:30 C hakwal S pinning Mills L td 07-07-2021 14:00 Ghnadhara Industries L td 07-07-2021 11:00 Ghnadhara Nissan L td 07-07-2021 14:00 Summit Bank Limited 07-07-2021 11:00 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 07-07-2021 15:30 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan 08-07-2021 15:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00 Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 08-07-2021 12:00 Silkbank Limited 08-07-2021 10:30 Mian Textile Industries Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00 Tata Textiles Mills Ltd 08-07-2021 10:30 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 10-07-2021 10:00 Worldcall Telecom Ltd 10-07-2021 15:00 Worldcall Telecom Ltd 10-07-2021 15:00 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 12-07-2021 14:00 Image Pakistan Limited 12-07-2021 11:00 Allied Bank Ltd 13-07-2021 11:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 14-07-2021 11:15 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 =========================================================

