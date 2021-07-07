Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
07 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 6, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 158.60 159.00 DKK 24.94 25.04
SAUDIA RIYAL 41.70 42.00 NOK 18.25 18.35
UAE DIRHAM 42.90 43.20 SEK 18.27 18.37
EURO 186.00 188.00 AUD $ 118.50 120.00
UK POUND 218.00 220.00 CAD $ 127.70 128.50
JAPANI YEN 1.40384 1.42384 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 169.60 170.60 CHINESE YUAN 24.00 24.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.