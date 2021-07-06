ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
PCB satisfied over Pakistan team's health after Covid outbreak in England camp

  • The board says it is satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel
Syed Ahmed 06 Jul 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the health and safety of its players after the assurances and guarantees provided by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

In an official statement on Tuesday, the PCB said that they have been in close contact with the ECB since the news of the Covid-19 outbreak in the England camp was shared with it on late Monday evening.

“The PCB is satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel, and feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure throughout the duration of the series, which commences on Thursday, 8 July, in Cardiff.”

England announce new squad for Pakistan ODIs after players, staff test positive for Covid

The board is also in constant connection with its team management and has advised them to exercise extra caution while in the hotel or at the match venue.

The development came forth on Tuesday after ECB announced that four of their management staff members and three players had returned positive tests following a PCR test in Bristol on Monday, after which the entire England squad was forced into isolation.

The board, however, insisted that the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan will go ahead as planned despite the outbreak. However, an entirely different 18-strong team led by Ben Stokes will face Pakistan.

Seven members of England team test positive for COVID-19

All-rounder Stokes has been out of action since injuring his finger at the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. He had been taking time off for complete rehabilitation ahead of the World T20 and Ashes 2021.

The ECB said it was hoping at least some of the isolating players would be available to play the Twenty20 matches against Pakistan scheduled on July 16, 18 and 20.

Managing Director of England Cricket, Ashley Giles, said captaining the side will be a huge honour for Ben who will be leading England’s ODI side for the first time.

Ashley also thanked Pakistan Cricket Board on behalf of the ECB for their support and understanding during this time.

