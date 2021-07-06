Punjab to establish separate schools for transgender community

Punjab's Education Minister Dr Murad Raas announced on Tuesday that the government will establish separate schools for the transgender community in selected cities of the province and the first of its kind will be established in Multan soon.

Addressing a ceremony of the Insaf Afternoon School Programme in Lahore, the minister said that the government had decided not to enroll transgender persons in regular schools due to reservations regarding the behavior of other students.

Explaining the rationale behind establishing separate schools for the community, he added that the attitude of students of regular schools could be insulting towards transgenders, which is why separate schools should be set up for them.

He claimed that it was unfortunate that no previous government had thought about the welfare and provision of education and jobs to the transgender community.

Appreciating the efforts of the education chief executive officers and the teachers for a successful enrollment drive across the province, the minister expressed the hope that a large number of out-of-school children would be enrolled in schools.

Dr Raas also termed the implementation of the Single National Curriculum from August 1, 2021, a historic step towards the improvement of education standards.

He said that keeping in view the importance of teacher training, the government had arranged training under Microsoft certification for improving the capacity of Punjab teachers.