ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Dow, S&P 500 edge back from records

  • The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 4,346.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 14,649.86.
AFP Updated 06 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were under pressure early Tuesday after last week's records as investors weighed the latest mixed trends on Covid-19 amid concerns about lofty equity valuations.

Spain's Catalonia region said it will reimpose virus restrictions, while Germany on Monday said it would lift a ban on most travelers from the UK, India and three other countries hit by the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Those countervailing dynamics point to the scattered impacts of Covid-19 more than a year into the pandemic and come as Wall Street investors wonder whether there is much more upside in the near-term after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished at records last week.

Nasdaq at record high on a boost from tech stocks

"The stock market has been on quite a run of late and several reports have discussed the huge inflows to equity funds in the first half of the year," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"Consequently, there is some emerging concern that the stock market is due for a cooling-off period."

About 25 minutes into trading in the holiday-shortened week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent to 34,667.90.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 4,346.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 14,649.86.

Markets were closed Monday to observe the Independence Day holiday.

This week's calendar includes an industry survey of the US services sector and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month.

