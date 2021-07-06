Indus Motor Company launches what it calls a 'service campaign' over fuel pump issue

Karachi: Indus Motor Company (IMC), the makers of Toyota Corolla in Pakistan, announced a countrywide ‘service campaign’ for tens of thousands of its cars over a suspected faulty fuel pump mechanism, advising customers to have their vehicles checked at authorised dealerships.

The development was confirmed to Business Recorder by IMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Asghar Jamali who said that the "fuel pump mechanism in some Toyota vehicles may fail to operate".

"This may lead to low or no fuel supply to the vehicle systems leading to stoppage of the vehicle or a starting problem. The engine check light will show the warning," Jamali told Business Recorder.

"Although the fuel pump failure rate has been very low, Toyota has decided to replace the fuel pumps in (the) complete range."

The IMC chief executive maintained that affected fuel pumps will be replaced free of cost at authorized dealerships.

Background research conducted suggests over 140,000 Toyota vehicles - mostly different variants of Corolla - could be affected.

The breakdown of all cars that could be affected: