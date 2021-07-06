ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
Indus Motor Company launches what it calls a 'service campaign' over fuel pump issue

  • Wants customers to visit authorized dealerships for replacement
  • Background research by Business Recorder suggests over 140,000 vehicles could be affected
Syed Ahmed 06 Jul 2021

Karachi: Indus Motor Company (IMC), the makers of Toyota Corolla in Pakistan, announced a countrywide ‘service campaign’ for tens of thousands of its cars over a suspected faulty fuel pump mechanism, advising customers to have their vehicles checked at authorised dealerships.

The development was confirmed to Business Recorder by IMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Asghar Jamali who said that the "fuel pump mechanism in some Toyota vehicles may fail to operate".

"This may lead to low or no fuel supply to the vehicle systems leading to stoppage of the vehicle or a starting problem. The engine check light will show the warning," Jamali told Business Recorder.

IMC launches Toyota Hilux Revo 2021: Overseas Pakistanis can purchase under ‘Roshan Apni Car’ scheme

"Although the fuel pump failure rate has been very low, Toyota has decided to replace the fuel pumps in (the) complete range."

The IMC chief executive maintained that affected fuel pumps will be replaced free of cost at authorized dealerships.

Background research conducted suggests over 140,000 Toyota vehicles - mostly different variants of Corolla - could be affected.

The breakdown of all cars that could be affected:

  1. Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6L variant: manufactured between June 2017 and June 2020

  2. Toyota Corolla 1.3 and the 1.8L variants: manufactured between January 2018 and June 2020

  3. Toyota Fortuner petrol variants: manufactured between August 2017 and January 2020

  4. Toyota Land Cruiser: manufactured from December 2013 to January 2019

  5. Toyota Prado petrol variant: manufactured from October 2013 to February 2015 and from June 2018 to April 2019

  6. Toyota Hiace: manufactured from June 2018 to December 2018

  7. Toyota Camry: manufactured from June 2018 to July 2018

