Pakistan

Will not be going to any private function with protocol and security, announces PM Imran

  • Says cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy next week
BR Web Desk 06 Jul 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that in order to "save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public," he would no longer be going to any private function with protocol and security.

In a Twitter message, the premier said he is also reviewing protocol and security for ministers, governors and the ruling party’s chief ministers "to decide how we can minimize expenditure and end public inconvenience".

He further noted that the cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard next week.

“We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people,” he said.

Before coming into power, the PTI chief usually criticized security protocols given to ministers and government officials.

PM’s house, office, etc: Significant cuts in expenditure witnessed

During the early days of his government, the premier launched an austerity campaign to promote a simple lifestyle.

In May, the premier also made a surprise visit to a vendors' market in Islamabad without any protocol and security.

PTI Tax PM Imran Protocol public austerity policies

