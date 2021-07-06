ANL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.3%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.82%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
FCCL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.37%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
GGL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.77%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.75%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.2%)
NETSOL 168.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.61%)
TELE 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.79%)
UNITY 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By ▲ 15.61 (0.3%)
BR30 26,770 Decreased By ▼ -14.22 (-0.05%)
KSE100 47,514 Increased By ▲ 138.81 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,077 Increased By ▲ 82.11 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

British Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims

  • British Airways, owned by IAG, revealed a breach of its security systems in 2018 that caused the personal data of 420,000 staff and customers to be leaked
Reuters 06 Jul 2021
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. ﻿﻿British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan in June 2019, a decade after it suspended operations following bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed dozens, an official of British Airways said in a statement, Tuesday Dec. 18. 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) — Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. ﻿﻿British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan in June 2019, a decade after it suspended operations following bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed dozens, an official of British Airways said in a statement, Tuesday Dec. 18. 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) — Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

British Airways has settled a case brought by customers and staff affected by a massive 2018 data breach that led to personal information being leaked, the court-appointed lead solicitors in the case said on Tuesday.

Law firm PGMBM said those affected by the data leak would receive a confidential settlement following mediation with British Airways. The resolution does not include any admission of liability by the airline, it added.

British Airways, owned by IAG, revealed a breach of its security systems in 2018 that caused the personal data of 420,000 staff and customers to be leaked.

British Airways in an emailed statement said it was pleased it has been able to settle the group action.

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office in October fined British Airways 20 million pounds ($27.7 million) - the data protection watchdog's biggest such penalty at the time - for failing to protect the personal and financial details of its customers.

IAG shares were up 3% by 0820 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

British Airways PGMBM Britain's Information Commissioner's Office

British Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

Gwadar steps up a gear

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters