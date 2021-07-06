Pakistan
Train runs over 10-year-old in Khairpur
- Child was crossing the Khairpur Railway Station tracks when he was hit by a freight train
06 Jul 2021
Karachi: A child was killed on Tuesday morning after a train ran over him in Khairpur.
The 10-year-old shepherd was crossing the Khairpur Railway Station railways tracks when he was hit by a freight train. His cattle were also killed in the accident, Samaa reported.
Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015
After a post-mortem examination, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family.
Last month, a speeding freight train crushed two children to death and injured two others in Sukkur. The children were grazing their cattle near Mando Dero railway station when the train ran over them.
Govt has dismantled India's terror network in Balochistan to great extent: Fawad
Train runs over 10-year-old in Khairpur
Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid
KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development
Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC
Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21
Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone
Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan
Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF
Gwadar steps up a gear
Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors
Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month
Read more stories
Comments