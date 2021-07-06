ANL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.47%)
ASC 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.08%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
FFBL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.29%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.71%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.77%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.75%)
MLCF 46.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.51%)
NETSOL 168.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
PACE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.61%)
TELE 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.01%)
UNITY 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By ▲ 15.61 (0.3%)
BR30 26,775 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,512 Increased By ▲ 136.46 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,077 Increased By ▲ 82.22 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Train runs over 10-year-old in Khairpur

  • Child was crossing the Khairpur Railway Station tracks when he was hit by a freight train
Aisha Mahmood 06 Jul 2021

Karachi: A child was killed on Tuesday morning after a train ran over him in Khairpur.

The 10-year-old shepherd was crossing the Khairpur Railway Station railways tracks when he was hit by a freight train. His cattle were also killed in the accident, Samaa reported.

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

After a post-mortem examination, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family.

Last month, a speeding freight train crushed two children to death and injured two others in Sukkur. The children were grazing their cattle near Mando Dero railway station when the train ran over them.

Pakistan train accident Tezgam Express Khairpur

Train runs over 10-year-old in Khairpur

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

Gwadar steps up a gear

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters