ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.91%)
ASL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
FCCL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
GGGL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.29%)
GGL 48.98 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
JSCL 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.91%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.75%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
NETSOL 168.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.3%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
PAEL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
SNGP 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.63%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.27%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.86%)
UNITY 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
WTL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (0.1%)
BR30 26,691 Decreased By ▼ -93.07 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,475 Increased By ▲ 99.88 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,062 Increased By ▲ 67.14 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business & Finance

Thai exports seen rising more than 7% y/y in Q3

  • Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, could grow 10% this year
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand's exports are expected to rise more than 7% in the third quarter from a year earlier and 6% in the final quarter of the year, lifted by higher global demand and a weaker baht, the country's shippers' council said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, could grow 10% this year, the group told a briefing, citing vaccinations for factory workers as the main factor.

"It's the vaccine that will help exports rise 10% this year. If that's not managed well, manufacturing will be affected," said Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council.

Thailand started its mass vaccination drive last month but has faced limited vaccine supply.

Separately, the Federation of Thai Industries' (FTI) sentiment index dropped for a third straight month in June, hitting a one-year low on concerns about the country's coronavirus outbreak, it said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation's latest outbreak has seen the most infections and deaths, and the FTI said that had slowed economic activity amid already sluggish domestic demand.

Both business groups urged the government to tackle worker shortages at labour intensive industries such as food and rubber, amid restrictions on the movement of migrant workers.

The shippers' council, however, said the weakening of the baht was a boost exports. The baht has depreciated by 6.7% against the dollar so far this year, becoming Asia's second worst performing currency.

In the first five months of 2021, shipments rose 10.78% from a year earlier, customs data showed.

