ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.94%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.82%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
GGL 50.05 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.11%)
HUMNL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.85%)
PACE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.81 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.35%)
UNITY 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 30.58 (0.59%)
BR30 26,815 Increased By ▲ 31.36 (0.12%)
KSE100 47,551 Increased By ▲ 176.01 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 90.56 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares gain on airlines boost; vaccination pace in focus

  • Shares of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation were up 1.8%, while SpiceJet climbed 2.8%
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday as airline stocks rose, while investors weighed the pace of vaccinations against the potential threat from an impending third wave of COVID-19.

By 0424 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.19% and 0.11% at 15,865.10 and 52,938.49, respectively.

Shares of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation were up 1.8%, while SpiceJet climbed 2.8%.

State-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corporation added 2.4% after an uptick in oil prices as OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels on Monday.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries fell 0.6%, and was set to snap its two-day winning streak.

State-owned NMDC Ltd dropped 1.5% as the government is set to sell a 4% stake in the iron ore miner for 165 rupees/share, a 5.8% discount to its closing price on Monday.

Markets hovered near record levels in the previous trading session, with the broader NSE index closing less than 100 points away from its all-time high. The index, which posted a weekly loss of 0.87% last week, had touched a record high last month.

Indian shares IndiGo S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Indian shares gain on airlines boost; vaccination pace in focus

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters