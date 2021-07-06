ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.94%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
FFBL 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.86%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
GGL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.23%)
HUMNL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.85%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.81 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.35%)
UNITY 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 30.58 (0.59%)
BR30 26,815 Increased By ▲ 31.36 (0.12%)
KSE100 47,551 Increased By ▲ 176.01 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 90.56 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
China stocks fall on healthcare slump; Hong Kong down

  • The Hang Seng tech index extended declines to fall 1.4%, as antitrust worries persisted
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks dropped on Tuesday, with the blue-chip index hitting a near two-month low, as healthcare firms tumbled on worries over lofty valuations.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,055.65 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,515.64.

** Falling the most, the CSI300 healthcare index slumped 5.1%, on track for its worst day since March 8.

** Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd dropped 14.2%, while Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd, Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd and Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd retreated between 7.2% and 10%.

** "The growth rates of many healthcare firms could not support their current high valuations," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** Yan said some investors shifted to cheaper sectors with stable growth, including developers.

** The CSI300 real estate index rose 3.4%, with bellwether Vanke up also 3.4%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.6% to 27,980.23, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4%, to 10,232.91.

** The Hang Seng tech index extended declines to fall 1.4%, as antitrust worries persisted.

** China's antitrust regulator is set to formally block Tencent Holdings Ltd's plan to merge the country's top two videogame streaming sites, Huya and DouYu, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Tencent edged up 0.5%.

** Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday "ideologies" posed risks to national security and urged parents, teachers and religious leaders to observe the behaviour of teenagers and report those who break the law to the authorities.

