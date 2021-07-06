SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise to $1,813, as it has broken a resistance at $1,789 per ounce.

A corrective wave cycle from $1,916.40 has completed at $1,749.20. A retracement analysis on the cycle reveals a target zone of $1,813 of $1,853.

Indeed, the corrective wave structure of the fall from $1,916.40 suggests a steady uptrend from $1,677.61. A break below $1,789, now a support, may cause a fall to $1,774.

On the daily chart, the deep correction triggered by the resistance at $1,922 has completed. The uptrend from $1,677.61 has resumed.

Driven by a wave c, the uptrend may eventually extend above $1,922.

