GPA chief briefs envoys on developments in Gwadar Port

GWADAR: Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Naseer Khan Kashani on Monday briefed the Ambassadors of various countries and senior journalists regarding developments carried out in Gwadar Port. Ambassadors of various countries including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Kenya, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill attended the briefing.

The participants were briefed about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects related to Gwadar Port Authority, operations and expansion projects pertaining to Gwadar Port.