PARTLY FACETIOUS: There's a forest behind

"You have heard the expression not seeing the forest for the trees!"

"That's our Former First Daughter - she tries to cut down the trees not knowing that there is a forest behind and she can spend an entire lifetime trying to clear the forest but will be unable to..."

"I would have you know that she is one of the richest, if not the richest woman in Pakistan, and she can hire an entire army..."

"Rather an unfortunate use of a word."

"Which one?"

"Never mind; anyway inherited wealth is not the same as making your own fortune..."

"True, but inheritance is a major, major, contributor in our political arena, and yes The Khan broke that mould but I am not sure whether the mould will not be recast once he is not on the scene."'

"Right, but Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally was so different from those made during the Maryam Nawaz era..."

"Maryam Nawaz or Shehbaz Sharif in jail era?"

"I reckon it was the Maryam Nawaz era - she was head honcho at the time, she could convince daddy of anything and she failed to deliver on all fronts, even with respect to keeping the Peoples Party on the same page shall we say..."

"Ha, ha, that's right but when I referred to the expression not seeing the forest for the trees I was thinking internationally."

"Were you referring to the US-China policy? You know I can't understand Biden and Trump's policy of demonizing China - yes it worked with the Soviet Union but it's not gonna work with China - I mean unlike the Soviets, China doesn't want to undermine US economic strength because that has contributed to its own wealth, unlike the Soviets it is not offering its system of government as an alternate to the US but is offering investment in infrastructure under its one belt one road initiative and has the wherewithal to deliver with its large reserves...and...and China is ethnically one country while the Soviets were not..."

"Good point but I was actually referring to the Princes William and Harry's unveiling of their mum's statue. I mean the British press focused on whether the brothers were chatting to each other but you know that statue to me did not look like their mum at all, it did not capture her spirit and..."

"Indeed but..."

"There is no but, they should re-commission it and...do please employ a better sculptor!"

"I actually do agree."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021