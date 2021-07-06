ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Water scarcity: Bayer, Tayaba Organization to provide H2O wheels

Recorder Report 06 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan has joined hands with Tayaba Organization to provide 2,000 H2O (Help-2-Others) "water wheels" to the communities suffering from water scarcity in Sindh and Punjab.

The H2O wheels are specially designed, 40-liter drum containers with handles which enable people to roll water from its source rather than carry it on their heads the traditional way - in terracotta pots which are not only heavy, but have a limited capacity.

Endorsed by the Water Ministry, the project offers not only hygienic transportation but also hygienic storage for water and will help reduce the incidence of disease.

It will also alleviate the physical burden on women and children of lifting heavy loads, thereby reducing injuries.

Moreover, the project aims at supporting educational and economic opportunities for women and children thanks to time saved by the use of H2O Water Wheels in comparison to traditional water transportation methods.

In addition, by introducing a gender-neutral transportation method and encouraging male engagement, the project helps redefine gender roles by reframing the enduring perception of water fetching and transportation as being "women's work". It will therefore reduce the burden on women, one H2O water wheel at a time.

Communities to be included in the Bayer-funded project have been selected based on need, and the project will benefit approximately 14,000 people directly (and many more indirectly) in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) including Goal 1 (No Poverty), Goal 5 (Gender Equality), and Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

"Bayer Pakistan believes in the sustainable development of communities we work in. This project is well aligned with Bayer's global vision Health for All, Hunger for None, as it offers an affordable, innovative and sustainable intervention for the transportation of clean water, while also unlocking economic opportunities for impoverished and water-deprived communities," said Dr. Imran Ahmad Khan, CEO and MD of Bayer Pakistan.

"Globally, 2.2 billion people currently do not have access to safely managed drinking water, while 1 million neonatal and maternal deaths are associated with waterborne diseases annually. Pakistan is one of the worst victims of water scarcity. But often challenges like these require simple and effective solutions like the H2O Wheel.

"At Tayaba, through improved accessibility of clean water, which unlocks opportunities for a better future and a better life, our aim is to serve at least 500,000 people directly across Pakistan in the next five years," said Bilal Bin Saqib, founder of the Tayaba Organization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilal Bin Saqib clean water H2O Water Ministry Dr. Imran Ahmad Khan Tayaba Organization

Water scarcity: Bayer, Tayaba Organization to provide H2O wheels

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors’

KSA, UAE five others commit cooperation

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Financial management, powers of PAOs’ regulations: amendments

‘100 percent’ RLNG supply restored: energy minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.