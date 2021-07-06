Transfers, postings in Nadra

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle, the Ministry of Interior has notified transfers and postings of 11 Director Generals (DGs) and one Director of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). According to a notification issued by Ministry of Interior with the approval of competent authority 11 DGs and a Director have been posted.

It says that Cap Tariq Maqsood Khan (retd) DG Operations NADRA headquarters transferred and posted as Chief of Staff (CoS) NADRA Headquarters, Brig Talat Qayyum (retd) DG Succession Certificate transferred and posted as DG RHO Islamabad, Brig Khali Latif Khan (retd) COS transferred and posted as RHO Karachi, Major Imran Ali Khan (retd) Acting DG RHO Sukkur transferred and posted as acting DG RHO Multan.

Similarly, Lt Sohail Mehmood (retd) DG legal NADRA headquarters transferred and posted as DG Sukkur, Lt Col Shams Bin Niaz (retd) DG RHO Multan transferred and posted as DG Succession certificate, Lt Col Muhammad Anees Khan (retd) DG Admin and HR transferred and posted as DG CRMS NADRA headquarters, Lt Col Muhammad Talha Saeed (retd) DG HR pool transferred and posted as DG Alien registration, Zulfiqar Ahmed DG RHO Islamabad and posted as DH HR pool, Lt Col Sheikh Muhammad Jafer Iqbal (retd) DG CRMS transferred and posted as DG HR pool and Muhammad Fahim Khan Acting DH RHO Karachi transferred and posted as Acting DG opposition NADRA headquarters. Naz Shoeb Director Projects NADRA headquarters transferred and posted as Director Public Engagement Department.

